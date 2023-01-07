The Untalented Mr. Ripley
Gay scammers really ended the year on a high note.
Episode Notes
On today’s show, Daniel Schroeder is joined by Vox’s Alex Abad-Santos to talk about the gay scammers that emerged at the end of the year. First we answer a listener’s question about some gay drama on Twitter, then we discuss the wild rise of Congressman George Santos. We also cover the darker side of gay scams both on Grindr and in real life.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.