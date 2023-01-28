TikTok Isn’t For Creators Anymore
Social media companies have the content spigots in a chokehold.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by journalist and author Cory Doctorow to discuss his latest piece, “The Enshittification of TikTok,” in Wired. They talk about the life cycles of online platforms, why nobody on the platforms have any understanding of the rules of the game, and why we’re in dire need of better regulations.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.