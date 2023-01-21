The Internet Won’t Let Austin Butler Forget Vanessa Hudgens
Plus, why is everybody melting down over Kerrygold butter?
On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Nadira Goffe to talk about Austin Butler and Kerrygold butter. First, High Speed Downloads return so Rachelle can explain why everybody was melting down about Irish butter online, and Nadira takes us through Austin Butler’s persistent Elvis accent. Then, they discuss the fact that Vanessa Hudgens’ online fans won’t let Austin Butler forget his ex-girlfriend so quickly.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.