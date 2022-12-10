Goodbye to All That 2022 Internet
A roundtable on everything online that shouldn’t return in the new year.
Episode Notes
The internet has been as wild as ever this year, delivering stories like West Elm Caleb, the Liver King, the Bridgerton musical and its legal woes, and more. On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Time’s Moises Mendez II and BuzzFeed’s Kelsey Weekman to talk about everything they lived through online in 2022, discussing the good, the bad, and the truly cursed.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.