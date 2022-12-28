ICYMI

Encore: We Talked to BYU’s Black Menaces

The group blew up online for its videos asking students about race, gender, politics, and more.

Episode Notes

Today, we’re revisiting our episode from April 16, 2022 when we interviewed BYU’s Black Menaces.

The Black Menaces are a group at Brigham Young University who have recently gained popularity on TikTok for their videos in which they ask their fellow students about political and social issues. On this episode, Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher talk to Rachel Weaver and Nate Byrd, two members of the Black Menaces, about what it’s like to film these interviews, how they’ve been received on campus and online, and what it’s like to be a Black student at BYU.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.

