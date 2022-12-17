Who Gets to Complain About Their Job Online?
People love to watch videos of workers complaining about customers, but it can easily cross the line.
Earlier this month, a group of nurses were fired after posting a TikTok where they shared their complaints or “icks” about their patients. On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by health and wellness journalist Julia Craven to talk about this recent news, the proliferation of “ick” content on TikTok, and why healthcare workers (and everybody else) should keep their work complaints in the group chat.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, Daisy Rosario, and Derek John.