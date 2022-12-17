ICYMI

Who Gets to Complain About Their Job Online?

People love to watch videos of workers complaining about customers, but it can easily cross the line.

Episode Notes

Earlier this month, a group of nurses were fired after posting a TikTok where they shared their complaints or “icks” about their patients. On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton is joined by health and wellness journalist Julia Craven to talk about this recent news, the proliferation of “ick” content on TikTok, and why healthcare workers (and everybody else) should keep their work complaints in the group chat.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, Daisy Rosario, and Derek John.

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

Hosts

  • Julia Craven is a freelance reporter and former Slate staff writer covering health, wellness, and fitness.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.