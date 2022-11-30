Goncharov, Tumblr’s Fake Scorsese Film
Tumblr users are always the most committed to the bit.
Over the past few weeks, Tumblr has been filled to the brim with content about the Martin Scorsese film Goncharov, but the best part is the film never existed. On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario explain the wild and weird way Tumblr invented this film, how committed Tumblr users are to this bit, and what Marty thinks about it, too.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.