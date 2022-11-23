An ICYMI Friendsgiving with Normal Gossip
What funny, memorable, and horny internet moments are we thankful for this year?
As we all prepare to gather around the Thanksgiving table with our friends and families, we thought it was a great time for our second annual Friendsgiving special. On today’s show, Rachelle Hampton is joined by Kelsey McKinney and Alex Sujong Laughlin of Normal Gossip to share in the online riches of 2022. They discuss the first memes they encountered this year, the internet jokes they’re most thankful for, and so much more.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.