ICYMI

What’s Going to Happen to Twitter?

And all your other questions about Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, answered.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Lizzie O’Leary, the host of Slate’s tech podcast What Next: TBD. The two discuss Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, whether or not Musk has broken any laws and what the future of the platform might look like.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Daisy Rosario, Emily Charash and Rachelle Hampton.

Advertisement

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

All episodes

Host

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.