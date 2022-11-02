ICYMI

Did Deplatforming Andrew Tate Work?

BuzzFeed’s Ikran Dahir discusses Tate’s wealth, misogyny, and the community he’s built around himself.

Episode Notes

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and star of Big Brother in the UK, was deplatformed earlier this year because of his offensive and misogynistic talking points, but that didn’t stop him from spreading his message. On today’s episode, Rachelle speaks with journalist Ikran Dahir who recently wrote, “Andrew Tate’s Hustlers University 2.0 Has Made at Least $11 Million in Just One Month,” in BuzzFeed. Ikran discusses what it was like being on the platform, the quality of the classes being offered, and the vibes of the user base, revealing Tate might be savvier than anybody wants to admit.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

