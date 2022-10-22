What’s It Like Being a Twitch Streamer?
It’s a lot of fun as long as it’s just a hobby.
Episode Notes
A lot has been happening around Twitch, a platform that really seems to live in its own world on the internet. On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Gita Jackson who explains exactly why Twitch can feel so insular even though the audience is enormous. They also talk about the poorly planned TwitchCon, and the horrible things that have led streamer Amouranth to take a break from the site.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.