What’s It Like Being a Twitch Streamer?

It’s a lot of fun as long as it’s just a hobby.

Episode Notes

A lot has been happening around Twitch, a platform that really seems to live in its own world on the internet. On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Gita Jackson who explains exactly why Twitch can feel so insular even though the audience is enormous. They also talk about the poorly planned TwitchCon, and the horrible things that have led streamer Amouranth to take a break from the site.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

Hosts

  • Gita Jackson is a journalist and critic living in New York. They write about internet culture, video games, and the intersection of entertainment and technology. They are currently working on a book.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.