BuzzFeed Set the Try Guys Up to Fail
The recent news about Ned Fulmer’s infidelity reveals how BuzzFeed trapped them in specific and limiting online identities.
Episode Notes
The internet has been abuzz with news that the Try Guys have ended their relationship with Ned Fulmer after it was revealed earlier this week that he cheated on his wife with a work colleague. On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Devin Lytle, a director, producer, and former BuzzFeed colleague of the Try Guys who appeared in BuzzFeed’s Ladylike series. She and Rachelle discuss the heyday of BuzzFeed’s video department, the ways the Try Guys and Ladylike were treated differently, and how BuzzFeed created and trapped these performers in their online personalities.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.