ICYMI

BuzzFeed Set the Try Guys Up to Fail

The recent news about Ned Fulmer’s infidelity reveals how BuzzFeed trapped them in specific and limiting online identities.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

The internet has been abuzz with news that the Try Guys have ended their relationship with Ned Fulmer after it was revealed earlier this week that he cheated on his wife with a work colleague. On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Devin Lytle, a director, producer, and former BuzzFeed colleague of the Try Guys who appeared in BuzzFeed’s Ladylike series. She and Rachelle discuss the heyday of BuzzFeed’s video department, the ways the Try Guys and Ladylike were treated differently, and how BuzzFeed created and trapped these performers in their online personalities.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

Advertisement

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Devin Lytle is a director, producer, YouTuber, and co-host of the Money Honeys podcast. When she isn't directing digital shows for platforms like Meta, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple, she's creating content for her own YouTube channel, Devin but Better.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.