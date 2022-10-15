What Makes Online Advice Good?
Slate’s Dear Prudence is here to talk about giving advice online and why everybody likes to chime in with their own opinion.
Episode Notes
On the show today, Rachelle is joined by Slate’s Dear Prudence, Jenée Desmond-Harris to talk all about online advice. They discuss what her online life was like before she took over as Dear Prudence, how she decides what sort of advice to give out, and why she really enjoys being on Twitter. And Rachelle continues to wonder, was Jesus hot?
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.