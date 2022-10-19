What’s the Deal With Broadway’s 1776?
One of the show’s stars raised quite a few issues with the production in a recent interview.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Daisy Rosario to discuss what’s been happening online. First they scrape heaps of butter off their cutting boards, and then Daisy explains all the drama surrounding actor Sara Porkalob’s recent interview in Vulture where they tear into their own production. And then Rachelle gets powered up to tell Daisy exactly what a linewife and a bucket bunny are, and why they’ve taken over TikTok.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.