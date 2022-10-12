ICYMI

The Internet Is an Invisible Force

The hosts of NPR’s Invisibilia on how the internet shapes the world around them.

On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Kia Miakka Natisse and Yowei Shaw, the hosts of NPR’s Invisibilia podcast. They discuss how they found themselves in the hosting chairs, the ways they spend their own time online, and the places podcasting and influencing intersect.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.