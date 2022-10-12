The Internet Is an Invisible Force
The hosts of NPR’s Invisibilia on how the internet shapes the world around them.
Episode Notes
On today’s show, Rachelle is joined by Kia Miakka Natisse and Yowei Shaw, the hosts of NPR’s Invisibilia podcast. They discuss how they found themselves in the hosting chairs, the ways they spend their own time online, and the places podcasting and influencing intersect.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.