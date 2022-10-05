Why an Orthodox Jewish Boys Choir Is Going Viral
Everybody on TikTok is bopping to pop music in Hebrew right now.
The Miami Boys Choir is currently having a moment on TikTok with videos of their performances going viral on the platform. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Daisy explain who the Miami Boys Choir is, why they’re based in Brooklyn and not Miami, and what’s so appealing about their songs. They also talk about Lena Dunham’s latest wild tweet, and why the revelation of anonymous YouTuber Dream’s face was such a big deal online.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.