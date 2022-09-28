ICYMI

Jojo Siwa Did What on TikTok?

And why is everybody posting Adam Levine’s sexts?

Episode Notes

A lot of stuff has been happening online so we figured it was a perfect time for another mailbag. On today’s episode, Nadira is back with Rachelle to read your letters and answer your burning questions. They get into everything from Jojo Siwa’s lesbian TikTok drama, to why we’re all laughing about Adam Levine’s sexts, and whether or not influencers are allowed to complain about being influencers.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

Hosts

  • Nadira Goffe is Slate’s operations and editorial assistant.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.