Harry Styles Knows Exactly What He’s Doing
To understand his online savvy, we need to look back at his One Direction days.
Episode Notes
Harry Styles has recently been in the news for saying some silly things and allegedly spitting on Chris Pine. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Nadira Goffe to talk through Harry’s wild history as an online character, what led us to recent events surrounding the new film Don’t Worry Darling, and why he might want to just stop talking and get back to work.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.