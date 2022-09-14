ICYMI

Harry Styles Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

To understand his online savvy, we need to look back at his One Direction days.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Harry Styles has recently been in the news for saying some silly things and allegedly spitting on Chris Pine. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Nadira Goffe to talk through Harry’s wild history as an online character, what led us to recent events surrounding the new film Don’t Worry Darling, and why he might want to just stop talking and get back to work.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

Advertisement

About the Show

Join Rachelle Hampton twice a week as we gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Nadira Goffe is Slate’s operations and editorial assistant.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.