A Texas Church Did What With Hamilton?
At least their illegal production entertained us on TikTok.
Episode Notes
The Broadway musical Hamilton did not originally contain much of a Christian message, but then the Door McAllen Church in McAllen, Texas got a hold of it. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Daisy Rosario to talk about the latest TikTok sensation known as “Scamilton,” an unauthorized production of Hamilton staged by the Door McAllen Church and livestreamed on Youtube in early August. They get into copyright law, how the Church lied about its right to perform the musical, and the tragically tone-deaf cast.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.