Encore: Is BYU Virginity Club Real? An ICYMI Investigation.
Is it sincere? Is it satire? We tracked down the viral Instagram account’s mysterious creator.
Episode Notes
Instagram has seen a recent influx of college “virginity club” accounts featuring sharp, funny memes about remaining chaste. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle put these accounts under the microscope. Is anything about these accounts real, or are they just a grift for merchandise and music promotion? After some internet sleuthing, they track down the creator of the most popular account, for “Brigham Young Virginity Club,” and put him on the spot.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.
This episode originally aired on July 21, 2021.