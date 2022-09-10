ICYMI

Everyone Wants to Be a Food Influencer … or Do They?

TikTok has totally changed how we cook online.

On today’s episode, Rachelle gets into the world of cooking videos. She speaks with Eater’s Bettina Makalintal about how online food content has changed over the years, taking something that we all do for ourselves and turning into a consumable performance. They discuss how this has changed our own approach to food offline and online, the expectations these videos engender in their viewers, and why everything is content.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

