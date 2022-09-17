Where AI Art Can Go Wrong
Rachelle asks a tech reporter what’s up with AI art and other burning questions.
Rachelle knows a lot about internet culture, but tech…not so much. On today’s episode, Rachelle asks Lizzie O’Leary (host of What Next: TBD) about the latest developments in art created by artificial intelligence and whether or not TikTok is listening to us, before clearing up a question about a popular video trope.
This podcast is produced by Ahyiana Angel, Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.