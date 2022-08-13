Was Black Twitter a Mistake?
Dr. Meredith D. Clark on the history and significance of black online spaces.
Episode Notes
Exclusively Black spaces online have faded away as platforms with wider audiences have taken over, but what, if anything, has been lost with those spaces? On today’s show, Rachelle is joined again by Nadira Goffe to discuss their own experiences growing up online as Black women, and they speak with Dr. Meredith D. Clark, a professor at Northeastern University who studies Black online spaces, about Black online history, how and why we interact the way we do, and what it means to know that non-Black people are watching.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.