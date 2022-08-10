What Makes a Good Internet Boyfriend?
Thirst is a favorite internet pastime, but moments in the thirst spotlight don’t always last long.
Everybody loves indulging in thirst online. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Slate’s Nadira Goffe to discuss exactly what makes internet thirst so much fun. They talk about the qualities of a good internet boyfriend, when thirsting can go wrong, and how much these thirst objects really owe us.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.