Dipping Marcel the Shell in Pink Sauce

Plus: Beyoncé, and the Bridgerton musical lawsuit

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On was a viral sensation when he first popped up on the internet in 2010, and now he’s back in a major motion picture. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined by Daisy Rosario to discuss Will Smith’s sneaky news dump, do some High Speed Downloads on the Pink Sauce, and the Little Miss meme, and get into why Netflix is suing the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Then, Rachelle speaks to Marcel the Shell With Shoes On director and co-writer Dean Fleischer-Camp to discuss what it’s been like translating an internet character to the big screen, what gets lost when things go viral, and how the internet virality to mainstream success pipeline has changed over the years.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton and Daisy Rosario.

Join Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton twice a week as they gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back. All episodes

  • Daisy Rosario is Slate's senior supervising producer of audio. Previously, she produced podcasts and reported stories for Stitcher, WNYC, WAMU, and Latino USA, and was also a frequent contributor to NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. You may have heard her on the Moth.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.