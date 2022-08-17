What Is a Clean Girl?
And what does it have to do with the Old Money and Soft Life trends?
Three lifestyle trends with surprisingly retrograde ideas have been popping up on TikTok. On today’s show, Nadira Goffe is back with Rachelle to discuss what’s going on. They talk about the problems with the “clean girl” aesthetic, people who shouldn’t be trying to imitate the Kennedys and the like, and why being a housewife isn’t the “soft life” TikTokkers might want you to believe it is.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.