Encore: Who Weekly? Explains Bennifer 3.0

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together. Everybody rejoice!

On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle have a short discussion of the recent beekeeper drama on TikTok. Then, they’re joined by Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, hosts of the Who Weekly? podcast, to discuss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together. They talk about what it was like when the pair first got together in the early 2000s, and why it feels so exciting to see these two stars indulge again in their past romance, and how Bennifer 3.0 will play in a new era of social media gossip.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

This episode originally aired on June 5, 2021.

