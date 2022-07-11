The Rise of the Gentleminions
Why are teens throwing on suits to go see Minions: The Rise of Gru?
Episode Notes
Last weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru premiered and a bunch of teens showed up to see it dressed up in suits, launching the #Gentleminions trend across TikTok. On the show today, Madison and Rachelle talk about why teens are putting on suits to go to the movies, and how the minions became such a dominant cultural and capitalistic force. Then, they’re joined by Vox’s Rebecca Jennings to discuss her latest piece on what the minions reveal about labor exploitation.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.