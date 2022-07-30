ICYMI

We Have Some Gossip For You

The internet has democratized and ruined our ability to talk about people we don’t know.

Everybody loves to gossip, especially when it comes to celebrities. On the show today, Rachelle is joined by Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney to talk about the state of internet gossip. They discuss the early days of online gossip from Gawker, Perez Hilton, and Reality Steve, how social media changed the gossip landscape, and why those changes have made it so we all have the chance to be the subject of online gossip.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

  • Kelsey McKinney is a co-owner of Defector Media, the host of Normal Gossip, and the author of the novel God Spare the Girls.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.