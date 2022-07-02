Daily Harvest Is Crumbling
Customers have reported a number of medical issues after consuming the company’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.
Episode Notes
In the past month, customers of the meal delivery service Daily Harvest have been suffering from gastrointestinal distress after eating the company’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, and some have even required surgery. The company is currently investigating the cause of these medical issues but has yet to find anything conclusive. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison speak to Luke Pearson, an influencer who received the product in a PR package from Daily Harvest and has since had to have his gallbladder removed. They discuss his medical journey, what it was like finding a community online that was also suffering from these problems, and how it’s affected his future plans for brand partnerships.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.