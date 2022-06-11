We Tried TikTok’s Disgusting Vinegar “Coke”
How TikTok Influencers skirt FEC’s political marketing rules
Episode Notes
On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison dabble in some TikTok approved ASMR. Later they’re joined by Vice Senior Staff Writer, Anna Merlan, for an interview about political ads and the left leaning campaigns that pay influencers to produce policy based content - despite TikTok’s stringent rules.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Madison Malone Kircher, Rachelle Hampton, and Kevin Bendis