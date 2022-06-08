ICYMI

The Musician TikTok Hostage Crisis

Record labels are demanding their talent go viral on TikTok to release new music.

Episode Notes

Over the past few months, musicians have been posting on TikTok about how their record labels are forcing them to make TikTok videos to promote their new music. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison look at what all these famous musicians like Charli XCX, Florence Welch, and Ed Sheeran are posting, why the music industry is so desperate for viral hits, and who we should feel sorry for in all of this.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.

