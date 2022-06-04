Are the Mormon TikTok Moms Really Swingers?
Plus, One Direction drama, and a Youtube channel about 19th century American living.
Episode Notes
The Mormon moms on TikTok are accused of “soft swinging,” or engaging in sexual acts with people other than their spouses while their spouses are in the room, and people cannot stop asking about it. On the show today, Madison and Rachelle talk about Liam Payne’s recent comments about his former One Direction bandmates, and then they’re back with High Speed Downloads about the Early American Youtube channel, and the drama surrounding the Mormon moms of TikTok.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.