How Depp v. Heard Broke the Internet

The trial was inescapable on social media, but how many people even knew what they were talking about?

Since it started over six weeks ago, the court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been impossible to escape online. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison look at the troubling ways people are discussing the trial, the cottage industry of lawyers reacting to the trial, and the stakes that have been lost in the breathless coverage and endless meme-ing of Heard and Depp.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Madison Malone Kircher.

Join Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton twice a week as they gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what's gazing back.

  Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI.

  Madison Malone Kircher is a senior writer at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. She was previously a staff writer at New York magazine, where she covered internet culture and edited New York's Approval Matrix.