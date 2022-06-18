American Girl Just Outed One of Their Dolls?
Plus, Lizzo nails the Notes app apology for the lyrics in her new song “GRRRLS”
Episode Notes
Earlier this month, the American Girl Doll Instagram account announced the return of the classic Molly doll, and because it was announced during Pride month everybody started wondering, “Is Molly gay?” On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison discuss the recent gay panic of the conservative American Doll Instagram community, the online life of American Girl memes, and their own histories with these beloved childhood treasures. Plus, they discuss the drama around Lizzo’s “GRRRLS” and why she’s one of the few celebrities to nail the Notes app apology.
This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Madison Malone Kircher, and Rachelle Hampton.