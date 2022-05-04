The Online Theory That Wes Anderson Is Fascist
And explanations for a few other recent online trends.
The ICYMI mailbag is full once again so Rachelle and Madison decided to read some listener letters for today’s episode. On the show, they answer questions about a recent theory that Wes Anderson’s films have the trappings of fascist art, bad resurfaced tweets from online influencer Tinx, people over on TikTok talking about cussing, and more.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.