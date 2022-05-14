ICYMI

The TikTokkers Taking Down the Troubled Teen Industry

We spoke with two survivors about what it’s been like finding their community on TikTok, and how the app is helping spread the word.

Episode Notes

The “troubled teen” industry, which refers to a network of private wilderness youth programs, therapeutic boarding schools, and residential treatment centers has recently come under scrutiny thanks to TikTok. Survivors of this industry have taken to the app to post stories of their traumatic experiences. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle talk to Kendee and Daniel, two TikTokkers who’ve become voices of the “troubled teen” industry survivor movement. They take us through what they refer to as “legal kidnapping”, the harsh conditions and manual labor they were subjected to, what life’s been like since they got out, and how TikTok has helped them heal.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

