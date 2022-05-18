ICYMI

Tumblr’s “This Is White Privilege” Stays Ahead of Its Time

The creator of “This Is White Privilege” knows it educated a lot of people, but says he’d never do it again.

With white resentment fueling some of the worst developments in the news, we’re offering an extended conversation with Dion Beary, the creator of Tumblr’s “This Is White Privilege.” Originally aired in April of 2021, Rachelle and Madison hear from Beary about the praise, power, and hate the blog brought into his life.

Podcast production by Ben Richmond and Daniel Schroeder.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.

  • Madison Malone Kircher is a senior writer at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. She was previously a staff writer at New York magazine, where she covered internet culture and edited New York’s Approval Matrix. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Vulture, and the Cut. Madison lives in Brooklyn, where she regularly drops her phone on her face watching TikToks in bed.