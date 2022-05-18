Tumblr’s “This Is White Privilege” Stays Ahead of Its Time
The creator of “This Is White Privilege” knows it educated a lot of people, but says he’d never do it again.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
With white resentment fueling some of the worst developments in the news, we’re offering an extended conversation with Dion Beary, the creator of Tumblr’s “This Is White Privilege.” Originally aired in April of 2021, Rachelle and Madison hear from Beary about the praise, power, and hate the blog brought into his life.
Podcast production by Ben Richmond and Daniel Schroeder.