Your Period Tracker Is Not Your Friend
Big Tech has so much more of our data than we realize.
Episode Notes
After the Supreme Court opinion dismantling Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this week, social media has been flooded with people telling you to delete your period tracker apps. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison talk about their own experiences using period tracking apps, the ways your personal data can be purchased and used against you, and why data privacy in this country is nothing but a joke.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.