The Real Story Behind the Viral Makeup All Over TikTok
Turns out the Jones Road’s virality might not have been entirely organic.
Episode Notes
Earlier this month, Bobbi Brown’s new foundation line blew up on TikTok thanks to some rather ungenerous videos from beauty influencers. In an effort to defend her new Jones Road line, Brown took to TikTok and filmed her own response, rocketing the drama into the TikTok mainstream. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle dig through the drama to explain why this isn’t just a story about one makeup company, and what it reveals about the state of the influencer industry.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.