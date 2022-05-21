ICYMI

The Trial That Ruined TikTok

If your “For You” page is only Depp v. Heard, Lizzo, and a weird “Jiggle Jiggle” rap, you’re not alone.

While TikTok’s “For You” page is designed to get inside users’ heads—and only show them videos about their niche interests—certain trends and sounds on the app can become too big to avoid. On this week’s episode, Madison and guest host Moises Mendes II break down the disturbing ubiquity of TikToks making fun of the Depp v. Heard defamation trial. Then, they offer insight into the app’s newest dance craze and our strongest contender for 2022 song of the summer, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Finally, they trace the origins of TikTok’s strangest earworm, the “Jiggle Jiggle” rap.

Join Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton twice a week as they gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what's gazing back.

  • Madison Malone Kircher is a senior writer at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. She was previously a staff writer at New York magazine, where she covered internet culture and edited New York’s Approval Matrix. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Vulture, and the Cut. Madison lives in Brooklyn, where she regularly drops her phone on her face watching TikToks in bed.

  • Moises Mendez II is a freelance culture journalist based in Brooklyn, New York. He covers entertainment, LGBTQ+ culture, and social media. He has bylines at Fast Company, Rolling Stone, HuffPost, and more.