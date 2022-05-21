The Trial That Ruined TikTok
If your “For You” page is only Depp v. Heard, Lizzo, and a weird “Jiggle Jiggle” rap, you’re not alone.
While TikTok’s “For You” page is designed to get inside users’ heads—and only show them videos about their niche interests—certain trends and sounds on the app can become too big to avoid. On this week’s episode, Madison and guest host Moises Mendes II break down the disturbing ubiquity of TikToks making fun of the Depp v. Heard defamation trial. Then, they offer insight into the app’s newest dance craze and our strongest contender for 2022 song of the summer, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Finally, they trace the origins of TikTok’s strangest earworm, the “Jiggle Jiggle” rap.
Podcast production by Madeline Ducharme and Derek John.