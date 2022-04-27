Horny Gen-X Women Brawl Over TikTok Star
William White is a 22-year-old Canadian influencer—who knows how to get women to grab their credit cards.
Episode Notes
TikTok star William White has a large and devoted fanbase of middle-aged women lusting after him as he lip-syncs to ‘80s songs. But things have taken a darker turn recently, as his fans have started turning on each other. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle talk with journalist Jessica Lucas, who reported on White’s fanbase in a recent piece for Input. They discuss why these women are so obsessed with him, the alarming culture that has sprung up around him, and how he’s used his following for monetary gain.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.