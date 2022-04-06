How Is TikTok’s Grammy-Winning Bridgerton Musical Legal?
Law professor Kristelia Garcia explains where different fan works fall on the legal spectrum, and if the musical’s creators owe Netflix their Grammy.
This Sunday, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical took home a Grammy. But how was it allowed to compete in the first place? On the show today, Rachelle is joined by our producer, Daniel, to discuss why the Grammys have become so internet-focused, and how the Bridgerton musical sprang from TikTok. Then, Rachelle speaks with University of Colorado law professor Kristelia Garcia about the legal issues that the musical’s creators might need to resolve after their win, and if Netflix can now call Bridgerton a Grammy-award-winning series.
