Why the Internet Thinks Lea Michele Can’t Read
And the other reasons why she won’t stop trending.
Episode Notes
Lea Michele is in the news again because of some rather personal details she reveals about her relationship with her Spring Awakening co-star, Jonathan Groff, in a new documentary about the musical. At the same time, the internet conspiracy theory that the former Glee star is illiterate has resurfaced. On the show today, Rachelle and Allegra enumerate the reasons Lea’s trending once again, the details about her ability to read, and why the internet loves to hate her.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.