ICYMI

Why Etsy Sellers Are Going on Strike

Sellers feel like the company is taking advantage of them, and a recent change was the final straw.

Episode Notes

In February, Etsy emailed its sellers to announce that it would be taking a larger cut of their money, even while announcing in the same email that the company’s profits were up. A group of sellers reacted to this increase by starting a movement for sellers to strike on April 11-April 18, 2022. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison explain how we got to this standoff and what the strikers’ demands are, and then speak with an Etsy seller about the news, the experience of banding together with other sellers, and whether or not she’ll even be returning to the site once the strike is finished.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

