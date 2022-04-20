ICYMI

Disney Got Fans Arrested Over a Club for Penguins?

Club Penguin Rewritten was a popular fan remake of a Disney property, but then the police got involved.

Three people involved with Club Penguin Rewritten, a fan-made remake of a popular Disney game, were arrested last week by the City of London police because they were infringing on Disney’s copyright. On the show today, Rachelle and Allegra talk about the history of Club Penguin, growing up on browser games, and what this news could mean for other fan-created remakes of now-defunct games.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Join Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton twice a week as they gaze deep into the online abyss—and tell you what’s gazing back. All episodes

  • Allegra Frank is a senior editor at Slate, covering music, video games, and the internet. She worked previously at Polygon and Vox.

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.