Disney Got Fans Arrested Over a Club for Penguins?
Club Penguin Rewritten was a popular fan remake of a Disney property, but then the police got involved.
Episode Notes
Three people involved with Club Penguin Rewritten, a fan-made remake of a popular Disney game, were arrested last week by the City of London police because they were infringing on Disney’s copyright. On the show today, Rachelle and Allegra talk about the history of Club Penguin, growing up on browser games, and what this news could mean for other fan-created remakes of now-defunct games.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.