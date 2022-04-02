How April Fool’s Day Keeps the Internet Conspiracy Machine Alive
There’s nothing wrong with taking everything you see online with a healthy dose of skepticism. But sometimes, skepticism can go too far.
April Fool’s Day is every brand’s favorite holiday. Social media and PR teams get to make all the jokes their marketing department can come up with and face few repercussions. But it’s not all fun and games. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison talk about what nonsense the brands are up to this year, why we’re so easily taken in by internet hoaxes, and how skepticism can harden into something darker.
