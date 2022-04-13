The “Stop Creating Online Challenges” Challenge
Abbott Elementary has a lot to teach us about who should be participating.
Another day on the internet, another online challenge to laugh at. Even the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary is getting in on it. On today’s show, Rachelle and Madison talk about the Abbott Elementary episode that so perfectly skewers all the adults posting their challenges online, the reemergence of the Water Cup Challenge, and what’s really at the root of online challenge culture.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.