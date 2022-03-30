ICYMI

“The Slap” Is a Trap

Everybody has an opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. But do they really need to share it?

Episode Notes

During the Oscars on Sunday night, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock, after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. As soon as the internet figured out the slap wasn’t a bit, the takes rained down upon Twitter. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle discourse about the discourse, discussing the never-ending online take machine, how media narratives are shaped, and why we initially questioned whether the slap was real or not.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

