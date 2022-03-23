ICYMI

The Star Disney Didn’t Want at the Oscars

West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler wasn’t supposed to go to the Oscars, but then the internet got involved.

This past weekend, Rachel Zegler, known for playing Maria in the new remake of West Side Story, told a fan on Instagram that Disney wasn’t sending her to the Oscars. Her plan to watch the ceremony from home quickly changed, however, once the internet heard about it. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison break down the Oscars scandal’s online origins, and then they open up the mailbag. They answer questions about stuck boats, peeling eggs live on TikTok, a woman with 22 babies, drama in the knitting world, and more.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

